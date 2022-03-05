Asia
US approves Moscow-chartered flight to remove expelled Russian diplomats: State Dept
The United States has accepted a flight chartered by the Russian authorities to fly out Russian diplomats on the United Nations who have been expelled for abuse of their privileges of residence, a State Department spokesperson mentioned on Saturday.
“This special exception was done in accordance with federal regulations to ensure Russian mission personnel and their families departed by the date we had instructed,” the spokesperson mentioned.
Developing