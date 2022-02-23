US approves potential foreign military sale to Kuwait for $1 bln for defense HQ

The US State Department authorised a possible overseas navy sale to the federal government of Kuwait of design and building of the Kuwait protection ministry headquarters advanced and associated tools for an estimated value of $1 billion, the US Defense Department mentioned.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the potential sale on Tuesday.

Implementation of the proposed acquisition would require the task of as much as further US authorities or US contractor representatives to Kuwait for a length of as much as seven years to supply building administration and oversight, the Defense Department mentioned.

No principal contractor has been recognized for this acquisition, the US Defense Department added.

