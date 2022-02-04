US approves potential weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan

The US State Department has permitted a number of potential weapons gross sales to Mideast allies together with Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon mentioned on Thursday.

The approvals included the doable sale of F-16 fighter jets and associated gear to Jordan at an estimated value of $4.21 billion, the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency mentioned in a press release.

There have been elevated rocket and drone assaults on the United Arab Emirates in latest weeks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The State Department permitted Jordan’s request for 12 F-16 C Block 70 fighter jets, radios concentrating on pods and related munitions parts together with guided missile tail kits. The prime contractor for the jets is Lockheed Martin Corp.

Saudi Arabia was okayed to purchase 31 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Low Volume Terminals (MIDS-LVT) for as a lot as $23.7 million to improve its missile protection programs.

The proposed MIDS-LVT terminals can be put in on the Kingdom’s Terminal High Altitude Air Defense (THAAD) platforms, whereas the beforehand offered MIDS-LVT (BU1) terminals had been put in on its PATRIOT missile protection system, the Pentagon mentioned.

The United Arab Emirates was permitted to purchase $30 million value of spare and restore elements for its Homing All the Way Killer (HAWK) missile protection programs.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the doable sale on Thursday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notifications don’t point out that contracts have been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

Read extra:

UAE says intercepted Houthi ballistic missile, destroyed launching site in Yemen

UAE diplomats call on US to relist Houthis as terrorists, demand more defense systems

US to send warship, fighter jets to UAE after Yemen attacks: Statement