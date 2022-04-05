US approves sale of F-16 fighter aircraft to Bulgaria in $1.67 bln deal

The US accredited a deal Monday that may see F-16 combat aircraft sold to Bulgaria for an settlement north of $1.6 billion, the Pentagon introduced.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Bulgaria of F-16 C/D Block 70 Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1.673 billion,” the Pentagon mentioned in a press release.

Such a sale would help the US’s international coverage and nationwide safety goals “by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

The Pentagon additionally mentioned the proposed sale would assist Bulgaria enhance its functionality to fulfill present and future threats “by enabling the Bulgarian Air Force to deploy modern fighter aircraft routinely in the Black Sea region.”

The proposed deal consists of the acquisition of 4 F-16 C Block 70 plane, 4 F-16 D Block 70 plane, 11 engines; 11 Improved Programmable Display Generators; and 11 AN/APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Scalable Agile Beam Radars.

It would additionally embody 19 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM).

Washington has expedited its efforts to bolster the militaries of its NATO allies amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

