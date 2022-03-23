US army general concerned about China and Russia’s growing influence in Africa | News24

This undated picture obtained from the US Department of Defense reveals US Army Lieutenant General Paul Funk (R), General Joseph L. Votel (C) and Lieutenant General Stephen J Townsend.

The US commander of the United States Africa Command h as famous that his nation wants Africa for key provides to provide twenty first century applied sciences.

He says s trategic rivals, China and Russia, have lengthy recognised Africa’s significance.

He additionally says Russia’s willingness to promote weapons to authoritarian leaders fuels militarisation and escalates battle and instability throughout Africa.

If African governments overlook the United States (US) as their worldwide companion and go for China and/or Russia, this may have an effect on the US’ international affect.

This is in accordance with General Stephen J Townsend, US commander of the United States Africa Command (Africom).

Based in Stuttgart, Germany, Africom is answerable for US army operations, together with preventing regional conflicts and sustaining army relations with 53 African nations.

Appearing earlier than the US Senate Armed Forces Committee final week, Townsend mentioned: “Africa lies at a global crossroads. This enormous continent’s environment is complex – ripe with opportunity but burdened with challenges.”

He added that geopolitically, Africa is strategic. But on the centre of the continent’s future, the important thing elements affecting it are “competing forces of prosperity and poverty, peace and conflict, plenty and famine, good governance and corruption and democratic backsliding”.

In his presentation, Townsend highlighted that Africa is the place the US will get key provides to provide twenty first century applied sciences and transition to wash power, together with cellphones, jet engines, electric-hybrid automobiles and missile steerage techniques.

However, since realising the ability Africa has, Russia and China have been making inroads into the continent on the US’ expense.

He mentioned:

Strategic rivals, China and Russia, have lengthy recognised Africa’s significance. Both nations leverage alternatives to erode US affect with African nations. Both nations are gaining floor on the continent. Both nations efficiently convert mushy and exhausting energy investments into new partnerships. Both nations exert political affect at US expense.

Townsend added that whereas China is taking part in a “long game”, its machinations are clearing the way in which for the Chinese army to determine in Africa.

“China’s heavy investment in Africa as its ‘second continent’ and heavy-handed pursuit of its One Belt, One Road initiative is fuelling Chinese economic growth, outpacing the US and allowing it to exploit opportunities to their benefit.

“This 12 months China considerably expanded the capabilities of its Doraleh Naval Base in Djibouti, Beijing’s solely everlasting abroad army base, by including a big and succesful pier whereas advancing plans to determine a second location alongside West Africa’s Atlantic Coast,” the general said.

He also projected that by 2030, Chinese military facilities and technical collection sites in Africa would allow Beijing to project power eastward into the Middle East and Indo-Pacific theatres and west into the Atlantic.

If this is allowed to happen, it will result in increased risk to freedom of navigation and the US’ ability to act in situations.

In the case of Russia, Townsend accused the east European superpower of continuously undermining the “rule of regulation by exploiting insecurity and diplomatic disputes to increase its presence in Africa, primarily via its use of Kremlin-backed Wagner Group”.

The Wagner Group, although linked to the Russian government, is modelled as a private army. It gained global prominence during the Donbas War in Ukraine in 2014. A network of mercenaries, the group has footprints in Libya, Sudan, Mozambique, Central African Republic (CAR), and lately Mali, so far.

Townsend said through the Wagner operations, Russia has cemented its place as the biggest arms dealer on African soil.

“Moscow stays Africa’s largest arms provider, having elevated exports by 23% during the last 4 years. The Kremlin’s willingness to promote weapons to authoritarian leaders and combatants with out end-user agreements fuels militarisation and escalates battle and instability throughout Africa,” he mentioned.

He mentioned the US mission in Africa ought to preserve America’s strategic entry and affect on the continent as a result of failure to realize this goal means failure in all places else.

