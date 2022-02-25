US Army task force arrives in the Baltics

A US Army infantry battalion process drive has arrived within the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to strengthen NATO’s presence within the japanese a part of the Alliance. Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade left their house base in Vicenza, Italy, and arrived in Latvia shortly after midnight on 24 February, disembarking from transport plane at Rīga International Airport.

Once settled in, they may prepare alongside their NATO Allies to keep up readiness to reply to all contingencies. In whole, roughly 800 troops from the 173rd Airborne Brigade shall be stationed within the Baltics. Their arrival is a part of a broader surge of US troops into Europe in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

