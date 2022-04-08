US arrests alleged yakuza leader on drugs, weapons charges

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan stated Takeshi Ebisawa, who they described as a pacesetter in a community of Japanese crime households often known as yakuza, and a co-conspirator agreed to purchase the missiles for insurgent teams in Myanmar throughout conversations with an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent.

The weapons had been meant to guard drug shipments, in line with a felony criticism unsealed on Thursday. Ebisawa deliberate to distribute heroin and methamphetamine within the US, prosecutors stated.

“The drugs were destined for New York streets, and the weapons shipments were meant for factions in unstable nations,” Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, stated in an announcement. “Members of this international crime syndicate can no longer put lives in danger.”

Ebisawa, 57, and three alleged co-conspirators had been detained in Manhattan this week on expenses together with narcotics importation conspiracy and conspiracy to own firearms, in line with prosecutors. A lawyer for Ebisawa didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.