US Asks Its Citizens To Reconsider Travelling To India Due To COVID-19

New Delhi:

The US on Tuesday suggested its residents to rethink any journey to India because of the present excessive stage of COVID-19 instances within the nation.

The newest journey advisory from the US State Department additionally suggested them to train elevated warning in India resulting from crime and terrorism.

The new advisory comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level-3 Travel Health Notice for India resulting from COVID-19, indicating a excessive stage of COVID-19 within the nation.

“Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers,” the State Department mentioned.

Placing India on “Level 3” journey advisory, the State Department suggested its residents to rethink journey to India resulting from COVID-19. It additionally suggested them to train elevated warning in India resulting from crime and terrorism.

“Do not travel to: The state of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest. Within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict,” the advisory mentioned.

“Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations,” it added.

