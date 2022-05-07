US assesses North Korea could be ready to conduct a nuclear test this month

The United States assesses that North Korea is making ready its Punggye-ri nuclear test site and may very well be able to conduct a check there as early as this month, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter mentioned on Friday.

North Korea has just lately stepped up weapons checks and resumed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches this yr for the primary time since 2017.

It has not examined a nuclear bomb since 2017, however US and South Korean officers have been saying for weeks that there are indicators of recent development at Punggye-ri, North Korea’s solely identified nuclear check website, and that Pyongyang might quickly check one other bomb.

Punggye-ri has been formally closed since 2018 and Porter’s assertion that the location may very well be prepared this month was extra particular as to doable timing of a check and was the primary such assertion on the file from a US official.

“The United States assesses that the DPRK is preparing its Punggye-ri test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month, which would be its seventh test,” she advised a daily briefing referring to North Korea by the initials of its official identify.

“This assessment is consistent with DPRK’s own recent public statements. We’ve shared this information with allies and partners and will continue closely coordinating with them as well,” Porter mentioned.

She added that the United States would construct on this shut coordination when President Joe Biden travels to South Korea and Japan from May 20-24.

Last week, North Korean chief Kim Jong Un pledged to hurry up the event of his nation’s nuclear arsenal whereas overseeing an enormous army parade as denuclearization talks with the United States stay stalled.

He mentioned the basic mission of the North’s nuclear power was deterrence, however that its use “can never be confined to the single mission.”

Earlier on Friday the United States imposed sanctions on digital forex mixer Blender, accusing it of being concerned in one of many largest cryptocurrency heists on file and being utilized by North Korea to boost funds for its weapons packages.

