US assesses two Ukrainian missiles struck Russian warship

(CNN)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky advised CNN Friday that “all of the countries of the world” ought to be ready for the chance that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use tactical nuclear weapons in his conflict on Ukraine.

Zelensky advised CNN’s Jake Tapper in an unique interview from the workplace of the president in Kyiv on Friday that Putin may flip to both nuclear or chemical weapons as a result of he doesn’t worth the lives of the individuals of Ukraine.

“Not only me — all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried because it can be not real information, but it can be truth,” Zelensky mentioned, talking in English.

“Chemical weapons, they should do it, they could do it, for them the life of the people, nothing. That’s why,” Zelensky mentioned. “We should think not be afraid, not be afraid but be ready. But that is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think.”

Zelensky has remained in Ukraine all through the course of the 50-day conflict with Russia, as Ukraine’s forces have resisted the Kremlin’s makes an attempt to grab Kyiv and compelled Russia to refocus its conflict efforts on the jap and southern areas of the nation, the place Ukraine is anticipating a big escalation in combating within the days to come back.

One of Russia’s most essential naval warships sunk in the Black Sea this week, which Ukraine mentioned was the results of a missile strike, whereas Russia claimed it was as a consequence of a hearth from the detonation of ammunition.

At the identical time, Russia is firing cruise missiles into the outskirts of Kyiv and nonetheless maintains the power to focus on Ukraine’s capital with long-range weaponry.

US officers have warned in regards to the risk that Putin, if backed right into a nook, may flip to using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. CIA Director Bill Burns mentioned Thursday that the CIA watches “very intently” over the chance, whereas emphasizing that the US has not but seen any indicators that Russia is making ready to take such a step.

“Given the potential desperation of President Putin and the Russian leadership, given the setbacks that they’ve faced so far militarily, none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low yield nuclear weapons,” he mentioned in public remarks at Georgia Tech.

