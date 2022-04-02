US Auto Sales Fall In First Quarter As Chip Shortage Slows Factories

DETROIT (AP) — New-vehicle gross sales within the U.S. had been anticipated to fall round 15% within the first quarter in contrast with a yr in the past, as the worldwide pc chip scarcity continued to gradual factories amid excessive shopper demand.

General Motors reported Friday that its gross sales had been down 20% for the quarter, whereas Toyota gross sales had been off 15%. Stellantis gross sales had been down 14%, whereas Nissan was off nearly 30%. Honda reported a 23% decline, and Hyundai gross sales had been fell simply 4% from January by means of March.

READ MORE: Detroit City Officials Celebrate Opening Of Black-Owned Pizzeria

Many automakers reporting gross sales made reference to the chip scarcity, which started late final yr and has continued to frustrate the business, making it unable to fulfill sturdy demand from shoppers. Many anticipate enchancment in the course of the yr, particularly within the second half.

“Improvements in the supply chain should lift auto sales as the year progresses, despite headwinds from higher inflation and fuel prices,” GM Chief Economist Elaine Buckberg mentioned in a press release.

Thomas King, president of information for J.D. Power, mentioned March is often a giant gross sales month for automakers. Instead, all automakers had solely 900,000 autos of their inventories nationwide, and that crimped gross sales.

Yet shopper demand stays sturdy and reductions are few, pushing the typical gross sales value as much as a file $44,129 for the quarter, J.D. Power mentioned.

Vehicles that make their method to dealerships are promoting rapidly, in accordance with Edmunds.com. Gas-powered autos sat for under 20 days on common in contrast with 62 days in March of final yr. Demand for electrical autos additionally was sturdy as a result of they sat for under 21 days, versus 63 a yr in the past. Gas-electric hybrids moved off the lot in a mean of 15 days, in contrast with 48 in March of 2021, Edmunds mentioned.

READ MORE: Michigan Chronicle’s Women of Excellence 2022 Awards Honors Business, Community Leaders

Some sellers report that each one autos en route from factories have already got been bought.

But Edmunds Executive Director Jessica Caldwell mentioned automakers are prone to face new components shortages as a result of Russian invasion of Ukraine on prime of the chip scarcity. “This combination of headwinds could mean that these inventory issues will persist well into the rest of the year,” she mentioned.

Edmunds is predicting the 15% gross sales drop for the quarter.

Used automobile costs are also excessive. The common commerce in worth was $9,274 in March, 81% greater than a yr in the past, J.D. Power mentioned. But even with that, month-to-month funds had been prone to hit a file of $658, the corporate mentioned.

Toyota, with 514,592 gross sales from January by means of March, edged previous GM with 512,846 to remain because the top-selling automaker within the U.S. Toyota beat GM in gross sales final yr for the primary time.

Sales figures on Friday don’t embrace Ford or Tesla, each of which plan to report numbers at later dates.

MORE NEWS: UM Professor, Historian Sues NY Prisons Over Ban Of Attica Uprising Book

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.