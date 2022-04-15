US-backed Kurds tighten siege of Syrian army-run enclaves in northeast

US backed Kurdish-led forces tightened the siege on neighborhoods beneath the control of the Syrian government in two Kurdish-controlled cities in northeast Syria, officers from either side mentioned on Thursday.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) mentioned they took over about 10 authorities workplaces starting from the native finance, grains and schooling branches in a zone within the coronary heart of town of Qamishli.

The grouping of US-backed militias, which is dominated by the Kurdish YPG, additionally prevented for a sixth consecutive day the entry of wheat and gasoline to the opposite zone within the metropolis of Hasaka beneath management of Syrian authorities forces.

Most of the neighborhoods of the 2 largest cities in northeastern Syria have been beneath SDF management since Syrian troops handed management to the Kurds within the early years of the 11-year struggle to battle primarily Sunni rebels in search of to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

The SDF additionally closed a freeway resulting in government-run Qamishli airport, two witnesses mentioned – a disaster that the Kurdish led forces blame on Damascus for besieging the primarily Kurdish inhabited Sheikh Maqsoud district within the northern metropolis of Aleppo for the reason that starting of the month.

Over 200,000 primarily Kurdish inhabitants stay within the space.

Russian-mediated talks failed on Tuesday to defuse the disaster with the YPG insisting that the Syrian military should elevate restrictions which have prevented vehicles carrying meals and wheat to the Aleppo enclave it administers.

“The Syrian regime has been for a while holding back food supplies to Sheikh Maqsoud in an attempt to exert political pressures on the SDF,” mentioned Mohammad Abdul Sattar Ibrahim, a Syrian analyst in contact with Kurdish officers.

Russian forces have, nonetheless, consolidated their army foothold within the space the place most of Syria’s oil and wheat is produced after Turkish threats prompted the YPG to hunt Russia’s assist to bolster frontlines with Turkey-backed rebels.

Syrian officers have accused the SDF of ravenous folks.

“The SDF are preventing entry of wheat, foodstuffs and fuel that are needed to run bakeries and this is adding to the hardship of people in these difficult times,” Ghassan Khalil, the governor of Hasaka informed state media.

The YPG and Syrian authorities have for years been tacit allies, with profitable oil and industrial hyperlinks between them.

Assad has prior to now two years accused the YPG of treachery and serving to Washington lay its palms on Syria’s oil and wheat manufacturing. Syria additionally accuses the Kurds of harboring separatist ambitions, which the YPG denies.

