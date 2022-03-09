US bans Russian oil imports, oil price soars past $132 | Fin24

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday introduced a US ban on Russian oil and different power imports, ramping up a stress marketing campaign on Moscow in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

Ahead of the announcement, oil costs rose with Brent surging previous $132 a barrel in anticipation of decreased provide.

Biden acknowledged that gasoline costs will go up additional with

this transfer, including that Russian President Vladimir “Putin’s battle is hurting American

households at fuel pump”.

Britain may also section out Russian imports of oil and oil merchandise by the tip of 2022, enterprise minister Kwasi Kwarteng stated on Tuesday, calling on companies to make use of the transition interval to make sure a clean transition.

“This transition will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports – which make up 8% of UK demand,” Kwarteng stated on Twitter.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated his authorities would set out a brand new power provide technique because the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent rally in power costs accelerated the necessity for brand spanking new power sources and larger self-reliance.

Also on Tuesday, the European Commission revealed plans to chop the EU’s dependency on Russian fuel by two-thirds this yr and finish its reliance on Russian provides of the gasoline “well before 2030”.

Kwarteng stated he was exploring choices to finish British imports of Russian fuel which accounts for about 4% of provide within the nation.