US basketball player detained by Russia in good condition: State Dept

Detained American basketball player Brittney Griner was discovered to be in good situation by a US Embassy official in Moscow who was granted entry to her on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price stated.

Griner, an Olympic gold medalist and All-Star participant, has been detained in a Russian jail throughout a time of heightened tensions between the United States and Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The State Department has been pushing Russian authorities for entry to the sports activities star.

“Within the past couple hours, an official from our embassy has been granted consular access to Brittney Griner,” Price stated in an interview with CNN.

“Our official found Brittney Griner to be in good condition and we will continue to do everything we can to see to it that she is treated fairly throughout this ordeal.”

The WNBA stated final week it was working with the US authorities to get Griner freed after the TASS information company stated her detention for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil was prolonged till May 19.

The WNBA stated it continued to work with authorities officers and others to get her residence safely. “This continues to be a complex situation that is extremely difficult for Brittney, her family and all who are hoping for a swift resolution,” it stated in a press release Wednesday.

Griner, 31, gained Olympic gold medals with the US nationwide groups in 2016 and 2021 and is a seven-time All-Star. She performs heart for the Phoenix Mercury and performs in Russia in the course of the WNBA’s winter low season.

It was not clear precisely when Griner was detained, but it surely was introduced after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which dramatically worsened relations between Washington and Moscow.

TASS stated the Khimkinsky courtroom of the Moscow area dominated to detain Griner.

The Russian Customs Service stated this month {that a} participant was detained in February after arriving at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on a flight from New York.

A scan of the participant’s baggage revealed cartridges containing “liquid with hashish oil,” and a felony case has been opened carrying a potential sentence of 5 to 10 years in jail, the customs service stated.

