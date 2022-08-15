US basketball star Brittney Griner appeals nine-year Russian jail term

US basketball star Brittney Griner is interesting in opposition to her nine-year Russian jail sentence for drug possession.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted on 4 August after authorities discovered hashish oil in her baggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February.

Her lawyer Maria Blagovolina stated she had filed an enchantment in opposition to the jail sentence, in keeping with Russian information companies.

While the grounds for the enchantment aren’t but clear, Blagovolina complained after the conviction that Griner’s nine-year sentence was “excessive”.

She claimed that in related instances defendants have acquired a median sentence of about 5 years, with a few third of them granted parole.

Griner admitted that she had vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage however stated she had no prison intent.

Her defence staff instructed the courtroom that she had been prescribed hashish oil to deal with ache.

Before her conviction, the US State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in July that the US had made a “substantial proposal” to Russia to return Griner residence together with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

It was reported that the proposal concerned a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms supplier who’s serving a 25-year sentence within the US.

On Sunday, a senior Russian diplomat stated talks had been performed about an alternate of prisoners.

Alexander Darchiev, head of the Foreign Ministry’s North America division, stated: “This quite sensitive issue of the swap of convicted Russian and U.S. citizens is being discussed through the channels defined by our presidents,”

“These individuals are, indeed, being discussed. The Russian side has long been seeking the release of Viktor Bout.”