US, Belarus army chiefs speak to avoid drill ‘miscalculation’: Pentagon – Times of India
WASHINGTON: US and Belarusian protection chiefs held uncommon phone talks on Thursday to keep away from a “miscalculation” throughout Russia-Belarus joint navy drills, the Pentagon stated, at a time of heightened tensions over the Kremlin’s massing of troops close to Ukraine.
US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley spoke with General Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Viktor Gulevich of Belarus to debate “issues of concern” associated to regional safety.
“The phone call facilitated communication between both leaders to reduce chances of miscalculation and gain perspectives on current European security,” the Pentagon assertion stated.
The officers agreed to maintain the main points of their dialog personal, it added.
Russia rolled its tanks throughout Belarus on Thursday for live-fire drills that drew an ominous warning from NATO and added urgency to Western efforts to avert a feared invasion of Ukraine.
NATO stated Russia’s deployment of missiles, heavy armor and machine-gun toting troopers marked a “dangerous moment” for Europe some three many years after the Soviet Union’s collapse.
The struggle games- set to run till February 20- adopted a gradual Russian navy buildup round Ukraine that some US estimates say has reached 130,000 troopers grouped in dozens of fight brigades.
Western leaders have been shuttling to Moscow in an effort to maintain the traces of communication open, giving Russia an opportunity to air its grievances about NATO’s enlargement into jap Europe and ex-Soviet states.
Kyiv denounced the struggle video games as “psychological pressure” whereas French international minister Jean-Yves Le Drian known as the workout routines “a very violent gesture”.
