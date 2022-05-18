US: Belarus death penalty plan shows Lukashenko ‘desperate to cling to power’

The United States condemned Wednesday what it stated have been plans in Belarus to implement the death penalty towards political opponents, calling it a determined transfer by President Alexander Lukashenko to retain energy.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated a brand new legislation signed by Lukashenko to make use of the dying penalty for “terrorist” acts was the truth is geared toward pro-democracy activists and opponents of Russia’s battle in Ukraine.

“The regime has levied politically motivated charges of ‘extremism’ and ‘terrorism’ against many of the more than 1,100 political prisoners and used such labels to detain tens of thousands more,” Blinken stated in an announcement.

“These actions are those of an authoritarian leader desperate to cling to power through fear and intimidation,” he stated.

According to Russian information businesses Wednesday, Lukashenko has signed a legislation on the potential for the dying penalty for an “attempted terrorist act.”

On Wednesday, a Belarusian courtroom within the metropolis of Grodno began a closed-door listening to within the case towards 12 activists accused of “preparing acts of terrorism”, in response to Belarusian rights group Vyasna.

“The Lukashenko regime continues to repress, including through violence and these recent amendments to the criminal code, the pro-democracy and anti-war movements in Belarus,” stated Blinken.

He known as for the “unconditional” launch of political prisoners and for the federal government to carry free and honest elections underneath worldwide statement.

