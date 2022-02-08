US bill aims to arrest China, Russia influence in Latin America

Two main voices in Congress on Latin America have launched bipartisan laws to spur nearer US safety cooperation within the area and switch again what they see because the rising, malign affect of China and Russia.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the rating member of the Select Committee on Intelligence, and Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Menendez launched what they dubbed the “Western Hemisphere Security Strategy Act” on Monday.

The invoice seeks to counter what the senators, each sons of Cuban immigrants, think about the “harmful and malign influence” in Latin America of China and Russia, arguing that the “destabilizing” affect of authoritarian governments in Beijing and Moscow pose distinctive dangers to US nationwide safety pursuits in addition to the area’s welfare.

If authorized, the invoice would require the Secretaries of State and Defense to collectively submit inside 180 days a method to boost diplomatic engagement and safety help within the Western Hemisphere on points starting from drug trafficking to transnational crime. Concrete steps would come with growing army coaching workout routines with accomplice nations and efforts to enhance their capability to conduct catastrophe aid operations.

“There is no greater threat in our region than the growing meddling of Russia and China in Latin America and the Caribbean,” Rubio stated in a press release.

“It is imperative for the US to be strategic and proactive in strengthening security partnerships with democracies throughout the Americas,” Menendez added. “This invoice acknowledges the geopolitical significance of Latin America.”

China in recent years has replaced the US as the main trading partner of several countries in Latin America while at the same time financing major investments in infrastructure, including the building out of the region’s cellular network, which the US considers a security risk.

Meanwhile, Russia is a major supplier of military support and weapons to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela — the three top US adversaries in the region that generations of US policy makers had referred to as Washington’s backyard.

