US border agent kills man on rugged trail in Arizona

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — Federal and native authorities are investigating the demise of a person who was shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent late Saturday just a few miles north of the Mexico border close to of the Arizona city of Douglas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection space spokesman John Mennell confirmed Monday the company was investigating with the Cochise County sheriff’s workplace, and that Mexican Consulate officers had been notified of the demise within the Skeleton Canyon space of the Peloncillo Mountains.

The Mexican Consulate in Douglas didn’t instantly reply to phone and electronic mail messages.

The capturing was reported about 10 p.m. Saturday in “difficult terrain” on East Geronimo Trail, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Douglas, the sheriff’s workplace stated in a information launch.

“Early indications are that one male subject, presumed to be an illegal immigrant, was fatally wounded by a Border Patrol agent who was on duty with additional personnel,” it stated.

Other individuals within the space had been detained and brought to a Border Patrol station “for interview purposes and further processing,” the assertion stated.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety helped retrieve the person’s physique early Sunday, and it was taken to the medical expert’s workplace in Pima County.

The identification and nationality of the person weren’t instantly disclosed, pending notification of family members, the Cochise County sheriff’s workplace assertion stated.