US boycotts conflict diamond meetings chaired by Russia

The United States and Britain are boycotting some Kimberley Process conferences as a result of they’re chaired by Russia, in an indication of how geopolitical rifts resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are affecting worldwide diamond certification efforts.

The Kimberley Process, arrange in 2003, is an 85-nation physique that certifies tough diamond exports and displays members’ implementation of necessities geared toward stemming the circulate of battle diamonds.

The division dangers inflicting stagnation on the Kimberley Process, undermining efforts to make sure higher controls towards battle diamonds.

The United States final week banned the import of Russian diamonds as a part of sweeping financial sanctions on the nation.

But the European Union – house to main diamond buying and selling hub Antwerp – has not to date banned imports of Russian diamonds, though it did on Tuesday ban EU firms from exporting luxurious items price greater than 300 euros to Russia, together with tough and polished diamonds.

Britain has not banned Russian diamond imports both.

In separate emails seen by Reuters, the British and US delegates to the Kimberley Process stated they won’t be attending conferences of two committees chaired by Russia.

“While the United States remains fully committed to continuing its active role in the KP, due to Russia’s actions, we currently are not participating in the upcoming meetings of the Committee on Participation and Chairmanship and the Committee on Rules and Procedures,” performing US Kimberley Process point of interest George Cajati stated in an e mail to committee members on March 9.

Russia’s Kimberley Process consultant despatched what they known as a “point-blank response” to the boycotts on Thursday.

“We will not give in to provocations and connive at discussing within the Kimberley Process a critical international issue, which is beyond the scope of the Kimberley Process,” the Russian assertion, seen by Reuters, stated.

“Irresponsible attempts to forcedly politicize the activities of the Kimberley Process jeopardize the achievements of the KP, threaten the implementation of its current agenda and run against the interests of the diamond industry.”

The Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition, a gaggle of non-governmental organizations that has observer standing on the KP, has known as on governments and business to make sure diamonds produced in Russia or by Alrosa don’t contribute to financing the battle in Ukraine.

The Coalition requested Botswana, this 12 months’s Kimberley Process chair, to name a plenary assembly on the matter.

Alrosa didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Botswana didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

