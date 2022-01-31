US, Britain, Canada hit top Myanmar justice officials with sanctions

The US, Britain and Canada hit prime Myanmar justice officers with sanctions on Monday on the one-year anniversary of a navy coup.

The US Treasury Department positioned sanctions on Attorney General Thida Oo, Supreme Court Chief Justice Tun Tun Oo and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman U Tin Oo, whom it mentioned have been carefully concerned within the “politically motivated” prosecution of opposition chief Aung San Suu Kyi.

Britain mentioned it was imposing sanctions in opposition to Thida Oo, Tin Oo and a 3rd individual, U Thein Soe, chair of the nation’s election Commission.

“We are coordinating these actions with the United Kingdom and Canada to demonstrate the international community’s strong support for the people of Burma and to further promote accountability for the coup and the violence perpetrated by the regime,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned in an announcement.

“The United States will continue to work with our international partners to address human rights abuses and press the regime to cease the violence, release all those unjustly detained, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and restore Burma’s path to democracy,” Blinken mentioned.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mentioned Myanmar’s navy regime “has attempted to terrorise the people of Myanmar into submission.”

“Through fear and violence, they have created division and conflict,” Truss mentioned in an announcement.

“The UK will always defend the right to freedom, democracy and the rule of law. With like-minded nations, we will hold to account this suppressive, brutal regime.”

The Canadian authorities in an announcement mentioned the navy regime had “shown no sign of reversing course” on the humanitarian and political state of affairs in Myanmar up to now yr.

It slapped sanctions on the identical three regime senior members as Washington, saying they’re “using their respective roles to abuse the rule of law and remove political opposition, thus contributing to a grave breach of international peace and the deteriorating security situation.”

The United States additionally individually imposed sanctions in opposition to a number of enterprise leaders and corporations accused of offering monetary assist to Myanmar’s navy regime.

Targeted have been Jonathan Myo Kyaw Thaung, CEO of the KT Group and director of the KT Group subsidiary KTSL, and Tay Za, proprietor of “multiple companies known to provide equipment and services, including arms, to the Burmese military.”

Htoo Htet Tay Za and Pye Phyo Tay Za, the grownup sons of Tay Za, have been additionally designated for sanctions, the Treasury Department mentioned.

