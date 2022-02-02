US calls for emergency UN security council meeting on North Korea: Diplomats

The US has requested an emergency assembly on Thursday of the UN Security Council on North Korea, which launched its strongest missile since 2017 final weekend, diplomatic sources mentioned Tuesday.

The assembly is anticipated to be held behind closed doorways. It is as much as Russia, the president of the Security Council for the month of February, to verify the timing.

North Korea confirmed on Monday it had fired a Hwasong-12 “ground-to-ground intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile,” in its first check since 2017 of a weapon that highly effective.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the launch as “a clear violation of Security Council resolutions.”

The check on Sunday was North Korea’s seventh in January — essentially the most ever carried out by the nation in a calendar month, elevating fears Pyongyang may renew nuclear and intercontinental missile exams.

The check broke a 2018 moratorium by Pyongyang.

In 2017, the UN Security Council on three events determined unanimously to impose new heavy financial sanctions on Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile exams.

The sanctions, the Council’s newest present of unity over North Korea, goal the nation’s oil imports in addition to its coal, iron, textile or fishing exports.

Read extra:

UN chief condemns N. Korea moratorium-breaching missile test

North Korea says tested Hwasong-12 missile on Sunday

North Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017