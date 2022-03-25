US calls India’s position over Ukraine ‘unsatisfactory’ but unsurprising

A senior White House official mentioned on Friday India’s position at the United Nations over the disaster in Ukraine has been “unsatisfactory” however was additionally unsurprising given its historic relationship with Russia.

Mira Rapp-Hooper, director for the Indo-Pacific on the White House National Security Council, advised a panel dialogue it was crucial to offer India with alternate options to continued shut ties with Russia.

“I think we would certainly all acknowledge and agree that when it comes to votes at the U.N., India’s position on the current crisis has been unsatisfactory, to say the least. But it’s also been totally unsurprising,” she mentioned.

India has developed shut ties with Washington in recent times and is a crucial a part of the Quad grouping aimed toward pushing again towards China. But it has a long-standing relationship with Moscow, which stays a significant provider of its protection tools.

India has averted condemning Russian actions in Ukraine and abstained in U.N. Security Council votes on the difficulty.

Rapp-Hooper mentioned India had cleaved nearer to Russia as a hedge as its relationship with China worsened, but it surely was pondering “long and hard” about its protection dependency on Russia.

“I think our perspective would be that the way forward involves keeping India close, thinking hard about how to present it with options, so that it can continue to provide for its strategic autonomy,” she mentioned.

Even earlier than the Ukraine disaster erupted, Delhi upset Washington with its buy of Russia’s S-400 air protection system, placing it liable to US sanctions below a 2017 US legislation aimed toward deterring international locations from shopping for Russian navy {hardware}.

Analysts say sanctions towards India may jeopardize US cooperation with Delhi within the Quad discussion board with Japan and Australia aimed toward countering China’s increasing affect.

