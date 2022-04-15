US cannot ‘take lightly’ threat Russia could use nuclear weapons: CIA chief

The menace of Russia doubtlessly utilizing tactical or low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine can’t be taken flippantly, however the CIA has not seen a whole lot of sensible proof reinforcing that concern, CIA Director William Burns stated on Thursday.

In a speech at Georgia Tech, Burns referred to the “potential desperation” and army setbacks that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his authorities have suffered since moved forces into Ukraine on February 24.

For these causes, “none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons,” Burns stated.

That stated, regardless of “rhetorical posturing” by the Kremlin about placing the world’s largest nuclear arsenal on excessive alert, “we haven’t seen a lot of practical evidence of the kind of deployments or military dispositions that would reinforce that concern.”

Burns made his feedback in response to a query from former US Senator Sam Nunn, a number one arms management advocate, on the finish of his first speech since taking the helm of the premier US spy company in March 2021.

In a wide-ranging handle, the previous profession US diplomat stated US spy companies started final fall gathering “disturbing and detailed” intelligence on a plan by Putin for a “major new invasion” of Ukraine.

Putin has “stewed” in grievance, ambition and insecurity and noticed the “window was closing for shaping Ukraine’s orientation” away from the West, stated Burns, who referred to as the Russian chief an “apostle of payback.”

US intelligence has been very important to Ukraine’s battle towards Russian forces, stated Burns, whose diplomatic posts included one as US ambassador to Moscow.

The “crimes” he stated these forces dedicated in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are “horrific.”

Russia, which has repeatedly denied concentrating on civilians for the reason that invasion, has referred to as the accusations Russian forces executed civilians in Bucha whereas they occupied the city a “monstrous forgery” aimed toward denigrating the Russian military.

The Kremlin says it launched a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “liberate” Ukraine from nationalist extremists.

