US Capitol ‘caveman’ gets 8 months jail

A New York City decide’s son who stormed the US Capitol sporting a furry “caveman” costume has been sentenced to eight months in jail.

US District Judge James Boasberg advised Aaron Mostofsky that he was “literally on the front lines” of the mob’s assault on January 6, 2021.

“What you and others did on that day imposed an indelible stain on how our nation is perceived, both at home and abroad, and that can’t be undone,” the decide advised Mostofsky, 35.

Boasberg additionally sentenced Mostofsky to at least one 12 months of supervised launch and ordered him to carry out 200 hours of neighborhood service and pay $US2000 ($A2822) in restitution.

Mostofsky had requested the decide for mercy, saying he was ashamed of his “contribution to the chaos of that day”.

“I feel sorry for the officers that had to deal with that chaos,” mentioned Mostofsky, who should report back to jail on or after June 5.

Federal sentencing pointers in his case beneficial a jail sentence starting from 10 months to 16 months.

Prosecutors beneficial a sentence of 15 months in jail adopted by three years of supervised launch.

Mostofsky was one of many first rioters to enter the restricted space across the Capitol and among the many first to breach the constructing itself, by means of the Senate Wing doorways, in response to prosecutors.

He pushed in opposition to a police barrier that officers have been attempting to maneuver and stole a Capitol Police bulletproof vest and riot protect, prosecutors mentioned.

“Mostofsky cheered on other rioters as they clashed with police outside the Capitol building, even celebrating with a fist-bump to one of his fellow rioters,” prosecutors wrote in a court docket submitting.

Inside the constructing, Mostofsky adopted rioters who chased Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up a staircase towards the Senate chambers.

He took the police vest and protect with him when he left the Capitol, about 20 minutes after coming into.

Mostofsky was carrying a strolling stick and wearing a furry costume.

He advised a good friend that the costume expressed his perception that “even a caveman” would know that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former president Donald Trump.

Mostofsky regularly wears costumes at occasions, in response to his legal professionals.

“To put the matter with understatement, the New Yorker is quirky even by the standards of his home city,” they wrote.

Mostofsky has labored as an assistant architect in New York.

His father, Steven Mostofsky, is a state court docket decide in Brooklyn.

“The fact that his father is a judge means that he should have been better able than other defendants to understand why the claims of election fraud were false,” mentioned Justice Department prosecutor Michael Romano.

Aaron Mostofsky pleaded responsible in February to a felony cost of civil dysfunction and misdemeanour costs of theft of presidency property and coming into and remaining in a restricted constructing or grounds.

Mostofsky was the primary Capitol rioter to be sentenced for a civil dysfunction conviction.

Mostofsky’s legal professionals requested for a sentence of house confinement, probation and neighborhood service.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Smith described Mostofsky as a “spectator” who “drifted with the crowd” and did not go to the Capitol to intervene with the peaceable switch of energy.

“He did things he should not have done,” Smith mentioned.

“But there’s a big difference between an ideologue who is motivated to commit violence and someone who ends up doing bad things when they find themself in a crowd.”