US Charge d’Affaires reaffirms support for Saudi defense sector, Vision 2030

Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia Martina Strong affirmed her nation’s assist for the Kingdom to realize its Vision 2030 aims, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

Launched in 2016, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is a strategic framework to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economic system and shift away from its reliance on oil.

On the sidelines of the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Strong reportedly informed SPA that the US Pavilion on the Show contains 75 corporations, a few of which have been working with Saudi corporations for years in strategic partnerships.

“The Defense Show has a positive impact on developing collaboration between the two countries in the field of defense. This event is unique in the Kingdom in the defense sector,” stated Strong.

Saudi males are seen strolling close to a U.S. Army defence system on show at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2022. (Reuters)

She added that ties between Saudi Arabia and the US had been fashioned nearly 80 years in the past aboard the USS Quincy, a US Navy cruiser, the place King Abudalziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud met with Franklin Roosevelt, the US President on the time, in 1945.

“They began [their] friendship and launched our strategic partnership that we enjoy today,” she stated, including that it covers each area however that the 2 nations’ safety collaboration has all the time been the “core” of their partnership.

Saudi Arabia’s first World Defense Show took place in Riyadh earlier this week and was concluded on Wednesday. It featured nearly 600 world corporations, representing over 40 nations.

GAMI at Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show in Riyadh. (SPA)

Founded by the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), the occasion featured a few of the world’s most cutting-edge, futuristic protection tools.

