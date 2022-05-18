US charges one American, four Chinese officials with spying

A US citizen and 4 Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with spying on Chinese dissidents, human rights leaders and pro-democracy activists residing within the United States, the Department of Justice mentioned on Wednesday.

The indictment alleges Wang Shujun, of Queens, New York, used his standing inside Chinese diaspora and dissident communities to gather details about activists on behalf of China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Wang, 73, was arrested on March 16 and will likely be arraigned at a later date, the Justice Department mentioned.

The 4 MSS officers, who the division named as Feng He, Jie Ji, Ming Li and Keqing Lu, are nonetheless at massive, it added. The indictment was unsealed on Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Brooklyn.

Representatives for Wang weren’t instantly reachable for remark. China’s embassy in Washington didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

“Today’s indictment exposes and disrupts an operation by the PRC that threatens the safety and freedom of Chinese nationals residing in the United States on account of their pro-democracy beliefs and speech,” US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace mentioned.

Wang has offered info to the MSS since not less than 2011, the indictment alleges. The MSS officers directed Wang to focus on Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, advocates for Taiwanese independence and Uyghur and Tibetan activists, it says.

