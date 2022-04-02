US citizen, lawful resident released by Taliban in Afghanistan: State Department

An American and a US resident have been free of Taliban detention in Afghanistan, the State Department mentioned on Friday, and one of many pair recognized themselves as brothers who have been engaged in humanitarian work once they have been detained.

Saifullah Rauf, the US citizen and US Navy reservist, and Anees Khalil, a US inexperienced card-holder, have been “unjustly detained” and are in Qatar awaiting journey to the United States, State Department Spokesman Ned Price mentioned in a press release.

Their launch got here towards a backdrop of icy US-Taliban relations, fueled by a ban on Afghan ladies returning to public secondary colleges, practically eight months after the Islamists seized Kabul because the final US troops departed following 20 years of conflict.

“We are grateful for the efforts of all those who worked to secure” the discharge of Rauf and Khalil “but more work remains.

Unjustly holding Americans captive is always unacceptable,” Price mentioned. “We will not stop until every American who is being unjustly held against their will is able to hug their families once again.”

The pair’s detention was stored extraordinarily quiet. The most outstanding American recognized to be in Taliban custody is Mark Frerichs who was kidnapped in January 2020.

A press release posted on Twitter by Human First Coalition, a US non-public group concerned in evacuating at-risk Afghans, recognized Rauf as its president.

In the assertion, Rauf mentioned he and his brother “were engaged in humanitarian work in Afghanistan when we were taken into Taliban custody” on Dec. 18.

They have been held for 105 days, he mentioned.

“Our understanding is that this exceptionally unfortunate situation arose due to a misunderstanding; we did nothing wrong,” he continued with out elaborating.

Rauf thanked these concerned in serving to to free the pair, together with US officers, their household, Qatar, the British authorities and his group.

The US Navy mentioned that Rauf is a reserve hospital corpsman who enlisted in March 2017 and whose final posting was in April 2021 on the medical facility at Joint Base Andrews, exterior Washington.

