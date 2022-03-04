US ‘close’ to a possible deal with Iran, number of issues remain: State Department

The US State Department stated Thursday that it was “close” to a possible nuclear deal with Iran however stated little time remained.

“There has been significant progress, and we are close to a possible deal [with Iran], but a number of difficult issues remain unsolved,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter stated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Porter stated there was “very little remaining time” to achieve a deal.

“We will not have a deal unless we resolve quickly the remaining issues,” Porter advised reporters in a cellphone briefing.

Various stories have prompt {that a} deal is shut regardless of a couple of remaining sticking factors.

Read extra: Clock ticks on Iran nuclear talks with sides wrangling