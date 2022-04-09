US Closely Monitoring Covid Lockdown In Shanghai: White House

Shanghai on Friday introduced a document 21,000 new COVID-19.

Washington:

The Biden administration is carefully monitoring a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai that might trigger delays to air cargo, White home press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned on Friday.

Shanghai on Friday introduced a document 21,000 new COVID-19 circumstances and a 3rd consecutive day of Covid testing as a lockdown of its 26 million folks confirmed no signal of easing and different Chinese cities tightened curbs – even in locations with no current infections.

