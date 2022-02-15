US closes Kyiv embassy, destroys equipment amid warnings of Russian invasion

The US is closing its embassy within the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and relocating operations to western metropolis Lviv because of the “dramatic acceleration” of Russian troops buildup, the State Department stated on Monday.

“The embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine. We are also continuing our intensive diplomatic efforts to deescalate the crisis. These prudent precautions in no way undermine our support for or our commitment to Ukraine,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in an announcement.

He added that diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions with Russia are ongoing and referred to as for a diplomatic answer.

Meanwhile, he reiterated Washington’s warning to American residents to instantly depart Ukraine.

The State Department ordered the destruction of networking tools and laptop workstations and the dismantling of the Kyiv embassy phone system, the Wall Street Journal reported citing US officers aware of the matter.

The US and Western allies stay on edge as high officers have warned that Russia is able to invade Ukraine at any second.

Washington reported that Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, surrounding the nation from three sides.

The West has threatened Moscow with wide-ranging sanctions if it attacked Kyiv.

