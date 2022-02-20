US Coast Guard repatriates Caribbean migrants | Antigua Tribune

The United States Coast Guard says it repatriated 4 Dominican Republic nationals and 9 Haitians to the Dominican Republic between Monday and Wednesday, following the interdiction of an unlawful voyage close to Rincon, Puerto Rico.

The US Coast Guard mentioned the interdiction is the results of ongoing native and federal multi-agency efforts in assist of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).

“This successful interdiction is the result of the strong partnerships between the Coast Guard and our fellow Caribbean Border Interagency Group partners who work daily to safeguard the nation’s southernmost maritime border,” mentioned Captain Gregory H Magee, Sector San Juan commander.

“Many people do not realize how close they come to losing their lives during an illegal voyage, and they also may not realise that, if they are caught, they may face prosecution for migrating illegally to the United States,” he added.

The US Coast Guard mentioned a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit interdicted an unlawful voyage transporting non-US residents aboard a 22-foot blue colored makeshift boat Friday morning, simply off the coast of Rincon, Puerto Rico.

Coast Guard watch standers in Sector San Juan diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez that arrived on scene and safely embarked the migrants, the US Coast Guard mentioned.

During Fiscal Year 2022, from October 1, 2021 via January 21, 2022, the US Coast Guard mentioned it interdicted 44 unlawful voyages close to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands with 798 Dominican Republic nationals, 253 Haitians, 14 Venezuelans, one Ecuadorian, and 35 others of undetermined nationalities.

The US Coast Guard mentioned CBIG “unifies efforts” between US Customs and Border Protection, the US Coast Guard, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action of their “common goal of securing the borders of Puerto Rico against illegal migrant and drug smuggling.”

