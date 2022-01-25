US combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

A US Navy F35C Lightning II fight jet conducting workout routines within the South China Sea crashed whereas making an attempt to land on the deck of an American plane provider, injuring seven sailors, the army mentioned Tuesday.

The pilot was capable of eject earlier than the plane slammed into the flight deck of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday after which fell into the water. The pilot was safely recovered by a helicopter, mentioned Lt. Mark Langford, a spokesman for the US seventh Fleet.

Seven sailors, together with the pilot, have been injured and three have been evacuated for medical therapy in Manila, Philippines, whereas 4 have been handled on board the ship. The three despatched to Manila have been reported in secure situation on Tuesday morning, the Navy mentioned.

Details on the crash of the multimillion-dollar plane have been nonetheless being verified, Langford mentioned.

“The status and recovery of the aircraft is currently under investigation,” he instructed The Associated Press.

Two American provider strike teams with greater than 14,000 sailors and marines are conducting workout routines within the South China Sea, which the army says is to exhibit the “US Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force’s ability to deliver a powerful maritime force.”

Impact to the deck of the USS Carl Vinson was “superficial,” Langford mentioned, and each carriers have resumed routine flight operations.

As China has pressed territorial claims within the South China Sea and elevated strain on Taiwan, the US and its allies have stepped up workout routines within the area, in what they name freedom of navigation operations according to worldwide regulation.

As the Carl Vinson and Abraham Lincoln strike teams started their twin provider operations on Sunday, China flew 39 warplanes towards Taiwan in its largest such sortie of the brand new 12 months, based on Taiwan’s protection ministry.

The formation of 24 Chinese J-16 and 10 J-10 fighter jets stayed out of Taiwanese air area, however the maneuver prompted Taiwan to scramble its personal plane in response.

Chinese pilots have been flying towards Taiwan on a near-daily foundation, and it was unclear if Sunday’s flights have been a response to the American workout routines. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs refused to remark.

Taiwan and China break up throughout a civil warfare in 1949, however China claims the island as its personal territory. Beijing has used diplomatic and army means to isolate and intimidate the self-ruled island, however the US has continued to assist Taiwan by promoting it superior weapons and fighter planes.