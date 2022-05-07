US ‘concerned’ after Taliban orders Afghan women to cover faces: State dept

The United States is “concerned” by the erosion of girls’s rights in Afghanistan, a State Department spokesperson mentioned Saturday, after the Taliban ordered Afghan girls to cowl their faces in public.

“We are extremely concerned that the rights and progress Afghan women and girls have achieved and enjoyed over the last 20 years are being eroded,” the spokesperson mentioned, including that Washington and its worldwide companions “remain deeply troubled by recent steps the Taliban have taken directed at women and girls, including restrictions on education and travel.”

Earlier on Saturday, Afghanistan’s supreme chief and Taliban chief ordered the nation’s girls to put on the all-covering burqa in public – one of many harshest controls imposed on girls’s lives since the Taliban seized power.

“They should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful,” mentioned a decree issued by Hibatullah Akhundzada that was launched by Taliban authorities at a perform in Kabul.

