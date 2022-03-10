US conclusively rejects ‘high risk’ polish jet transfer to Ukraine

The Pentagon on Wednesday supplied a conclusive rejection of a plan to switch fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine to battle Russian forces there, saying the “high risk” transfer may have been interpreted as an escalation.

The situation of the jet switch, which Ukraine’s management has been desirous to see resolved because it seeks to counter Russian aggression within the skies, has confirmed to be a notable hiccup within the in any other case stable alliance between the United States and its European allies over Moscow’s invasion.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak earlier Wednesday and thanked him for Warsaw’s willingness to cooperate within the effort to help Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby advised reporters.

“But he stressed that we do not support the transfer of additional fighter aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force at this time, and therefore have no desire to see them in our custody, either,” Kirby stated.

Warsaw had expressed help for a plan by which Poland would have despatched its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Kyiv by way of a US air base in Germany, with the recommended follow-on step that the United States would backfill Poland’s fleet with American F-16 fighters.

“That is something that we are not going to explore right now,” Kirby stated, including that including plane to Ukraine’s fighter fleet was “not likely to significantly change the effectiveness” of the Ukrainian Air Force in opposition to Russian capabilities.

“Therefore, we believe that the gain from transferring those MiG-29s is low.”

Kirby stated the intelligence neighborhood had assessed that the MiG switch to Ukraine “may be mistaken as escalatory and could result in significant Russian reaction that might increase the prospects of a military escalation” with the NATO alliance.

“Therefore, we also assess the transfer of the MiG-29s to Ukraine to be high risk.”

The Pentagon’s on-the-record remarks seem to deliver an finish — no less than for now — to the backwards and forwards on the attainable fighter jet switch scheme.

Kirby stated one of the best ways to help Ukrainian protection is by offering them with weapons they want essentially the most, significantly air protection programs.

“We along with other nations continue to send them these weapons and we know that they’re being used with great effect,” he added.

