US condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, affirms support to Riyadh: White House

The US condemned Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia assaults on Saudi Arabia and affirmed its help for the Kingdom’s protection, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated on Sunday.

“We condemn the Houthi attacks over the last 48 hours against civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. These attacks reportedly targeted water treatment facilities as well as oil and natural gas infrastructure. The Houthis launch these terrorist attacks with enabling by Iran, which supplies them with missile and UAV components, training, and expertise. This is done in violation of UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting the import of weapons into Yemen,” Sullivan stated in a press release.

He added: “Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni Government have endorsed multiple UN calls for ceasefires and de-escalation over the last year. The Houthis have rejected these calls, responding instead with new offensives in Yemen and terrorist acts, such as those launched against Saudi Arabia last night. It is time to bring this war to a close, but that can only happen if the Houthis agree to cooperate with the United Nations and its envoy working on a step-by-step a process to de-escalate the conflict.”

“The United States stands fully behind those efforts, and we will continue to fully support our partners in the defense of their territory from Houthi attacks. We call on the international community to do the same.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Arab Coalition introduced that Saudi Arabia’s Air Defense Forces had intercepted and destroyed 9 drones launched by the Houthi militia in direction of Jazan, Khamis Mushait, Taif, Yanbu and Dhahran al-Janoub within the Kingdom.

Later that day, the Coalition reported that the Houthis attacked an Aramco petroleum merchandise distribution plant in Jeddah, which led to a “limited fire” in one of many tanks. The hearth was introduced underneath management with out accidents or casualties.

