US condemns Iran-backed Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan hit out on the Iran-backed Houthis Thursday after they claimed an assault on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport.

“The United States strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack against Abha in Saudi Arabia, which injured at least a dozen innocent civilians,” a press release from the White House learn.

Sullivan stated the US would stand with Saudi Arabia and its worldwide allies to carry the Houthis “accountable.”

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden called King Salman to voice Washington’s dedication to assist Saudi Arabia within the protection of its individuals and territory from such assaults.

“America will have the backs of our friends in the region,” Sullivan stated on Thursday.

Debris from an intercepted Houthi drone reportedly fell inside the neighborhood of Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, bringing air site visitors to short-term halt.

Abha, close to Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen, is a daily goal of drone and missile strikes launched by the Houthis combating coalition forces in Yemen.

During their name Wednesday, Biden and King Salman mentioned regional developments and problems with mutual concern, “including Iranian-enabled attacks by the Houthis against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.”

An announcement from the White House stated Biden underscored Washington’s dedication to supporting Saudi Arabia within the protection of Houthi assaults and “full support for UN-led efforts to end the war in Yemen.”

Biden stated final month that the US was contemplating re-designating the Houthis as a terror group, because the UAE and different international locations ramped up strain to make the transfer.

One of the US president’s first international coverage strikes after taking workplace noticed the Houthis faraway from the phobia blacklist.

Additionally, the Biden administration lifted senior Houthi officers’ names off the Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) checklist.

In the meantime, political sources in Washington imagine Biden will sanction particular person Houthi officers in the meanwhile.

