US condemns Israel’s plans to expand settlements in occupied Palestinian lands

The Biden administration on Friday strongly condemned Israel’s plans to build new settlements in occupied Palestinian territories after Israeli officers mentioned they might approve 4,000 new housing items within the West Bank.

The State Department’s deputy spokesperson, Jalina Porter, mentioned that the US was conscious of Israel’s resolution to announce the transfer on May 12. “We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements which exacerbates tensions and undermines trust between the parties,” Porter advised reporters throughout a telephone briefing.

“Israel’s program of expanding settlements deeply damages the prospect for a two-state solution,” Porter mentioned. “The Biden administration has been clear from the outset.”

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides advised Axios that “he and other Biden administration officials have made it clear to the Israeli government that the administration is opposed to new building in the settlements and asked it not to move ahead with it.”

The Axios report additionally cited Israeli officers telling US counterparts that Israel’s fragile authorities might collapse if the settlements weren’t accredited.

But the Israeli resolution is predicted to exacerbate tensions and violence which have escalated in latest weeks between Palestinians and Israelis. Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound has been the scene of renewed clashes whereas a number of assaults have been carried out in opposition to Israeli civilians.

On Thursday, two Palestinians killed three Israelis and wounded 4 extra in an assault inside Israel.

Porter condemned the “terrorist attack” and mentioned it was “particularly heinous coming as Israel celebrated its Independence Day.

“We remain in close contact with our Israeli friends and partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack.”

