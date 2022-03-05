US condemns ‘reckless’ Russian attack on Ukraine’s nuclear plant

Russia’s “reckless” in a single day assault on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine is a harmful escalation that “represents a dire threat to all of Europe and the world,” the US ambassador to the United Nations mentioned on Friday.

“By the grace of God, the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield advised the Security Council.

“Russia’s attack last night put Europe’s largest nuclear power plant at grave risk,” Thomas-Greenfield mentioned.

“It was incredibly reckless and dangerous. And it threatened the safety of civilians across Russia, Ukraine and Europe,” she mentioned.

“Nuclear facilities cannot become part of this conflict,” she mentioned, calling on Russian chief Vladimir Putin to finish the invasion of Ukraine.

“Not only has he not listened, we’ve just witnessed a dangerous new escalation that represents a dire threat to all of Europe and the world,” Thomas-Greenfield mentioned.

“President Putin must stop this humanitarian catastrophe by ending this war and ceasing these unconscionable attacks against the people of Ukraine,” she mentioned. “Mr. Putin must stop this madness, and stop it now.”

Moscow’s ambassador to the United Nations denied accusations that Russian forces had shelled Europe’s largest atomic energy plant in Zaporizhzhia.

“These statements are simply untrue,” Vassily Nebenzia advised the Security Council. “This is all part of an unprecedented campaign of lies and disinformation against Russia.”

He mentioned Russian troops had exchanged small arms fireplace with Ukrainian forces at Zaporizhzhia however had not shelled the ability.

He mentioned the preventing occurred at a coaching advanced “located just outside the territory of the nuclear power plant” and accused “Ukrainian saboteurs” of setting fireplace to the coaching facility.

“The operation of the nuclear power plant continues normally,” Nebenzia mentioned. “Nothing threatens the safety of the six power units.

“There is no threat of a release of radioactive material.”

Rosemary DiCarlo, UN undersecretary normal for political affairs, advised the council that assaults on nuclear energy services “are contrary to international humanitarian law.”

Rafael Grossi, director normal of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), talking to the council from an airplane on a flight to Iran, mentioned he was ready to journey to Ukraine to make sure the safety of the nation’s nuclear services.

