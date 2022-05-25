US condemns, warns Turkey against plans for military operation in Syria

The State Department on Tuesday criticized Turkey’s plans to conduct a military operation in northern Syria after the Turkish president stated he needed to create a 20-mile “safe zone” alongside the southern border with Syria.

“We expect Turkey to live up to the October 2019 Joint Statement, including to halt offensive operations in northeast Syria,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price stated throughout a briefing.

Adding that the US acknowledged Turkey’s safety considerations alongside its southern border, Price stated any new offensive would undermine regional stability and “put at risk US forces in the Coalition’s campaign against ISIS.”

Price stated the US condemned any escalation within the space and stated all sides wanted to respect ceasefire zones.

Turkey has lengthy deemed US-backed Kurdish fighters in northern Syria as “terrorists” and stated they current a safety risk to Ankara.

