US congratulates new Pakistan PM Sharif

The US on Wednesday congratulated Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, newly elected following the weekend ouster of Imran Khan, who accused Washington of involvement in a conspiracy to pressure him from energy.

Khan was dismissed Sunday after shedding a no-confidence vote, and Sharif elected by Pakistan lawmakers the next day.

“The US congratulates newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s government,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in an announcement.

“The US views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries.”

No prime minister has ever served a full time period in Pakistan, however Khan is the primary to lose workplace through a vote of no-confidence — a defeat he has not taken properly.

He tried all the pieces to remain in energy after shedding his majority in parliament, together with dissolving the meeting and calling a contemporary election.

But the Supreme Court deemed all his actions unlawful and ordered lawmakers to reconvene and vote.

Khan insists he has been the sufferer of a “regime change” conspiracy involving Washington and his opponents, an accusation the US has vehemently denied.

The cricket star-turned-politician has vowed to take his combat to the streets within the hope of forcing an early election.

Sharif promised an investigation into Khan’s allegations.

“If an iota of evidence is provided against us, I will immediately resign,” he advised parliament.

He might also rethink Pakistan’s world alignment, which drifted away from Washington underneath Khan and nearer to Russia and China — a significant financial associate.

