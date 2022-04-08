US Congress votes to strip Russia of ‘most favored’ trade status, ban its oil

The US Congress voted to impose additional financial ache on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, passing one measure to take away its “most favored nation” commerce standing and one other to ban oil imports.

The Senate voted 100-0 in favor of the measure eradicating Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) standing for each Russia and its shut ally Belarus. Shortly afterward, it backed the vitality measure, additionally by a 100-0 tally.

Senate approval despatched the laws to the House of Representatives, which shortly handed the commerce measure by 420 to three, and the vitality laws by 413 to 9. President Joe Biden was anticipated to signal each payments into regulation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The commerce invoice clears the way in which for Biden’s administration to boost tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus. The vitality measure places into regulation Biden’s earlier govt order banning imports of Russian oil, pure gasoline and coal.

“This package is about bringing every tool of economic pressure to bear on (Russian President) Vladimir Putin and his oligarch cronies. Putin’s Russia does not deserve to be a part of the economic order that has existed since the end of World War Two,” Senator Ron Wyden, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, stated in a press release.

The House handed each payments earlier this yr, however they stalled within the Senate as Republicans and Democrats argued over when to vote on the vitality measure and wording of a provision within the commerce invoice reauthorizing the Magnitsky Act, which permits sanctions over human rights violations.

US regulation mandates that Congress should approve the change in Russia and Belarus’ commerce standing.

Under a compromise cast late on Wednesday senators agreed to contemplate each the commerce measure and the vitality invoice. The House needed to approve amendments to each measures due to technical modifications made within the Senate.

Russia calls the assault on Ukraine a “special military operation.”

Read extra:

G7 countries agree new economic sanctions against Russia

Russia rejects suspension from UN rights council as ‘illegal, politically motivated’

Russia will defend its interests, Kremlin says after UN human rights body suspension