US congresswoman visits Pakistani part of disputed Kashmir, draws India’s ire

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar made a uncommon go to by a US lawmaker to Pakistan’s a part of the disputed Himalayan area of Kashmir on Thursday and stated the problem ought to get extra consideration from the United States, prompting an indignant response from India.

The Muslim-majority Kashmir area has lengthy been the supply of tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan, main them to combat three wars since profitable independence from the British Empire in 1947.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Both nations declare the territory in full however rule it partially.

“I don’t believe that it (Kashmir) is being talked about to the extent it needs to in Congress but also with the administration,” Omar informed reporters after visiting the de facto border dividing the disputed territory between Pakistan and India.

Omar, a Somali American who belongs to President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party, is the primary naturalized citizen of African delivery to sit down within the US Congress.

Earlier this month she questioned what she known as the reluctance of the US authorities to criticize Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s authorities on human rights.

Days later, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated the United States was monitoring what he described as an increase in human rights abuses in India by some officers, in a uncommon direct rebuke by Washington of New Delhi’s rights report.

India has lengthy confronted allegations of rights abuses in its portion of the territory, prices New Delhi denies.

It tightly controls entry to Kashmir for international observers, together with the UN.

“On the question of Kashmir, we held a hearing in the foreign affairs committee (of Congress) to look at the reports of human rights violations,” stated Omar, who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday and has met Pakistan’s leaders.

New Delhi sharply criticized Omar’s go to.

“Let me just say that if such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that’s her business,” stated Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for India’s international ministry.

“But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty… makes this ours and we think the visit is condemnable.”

Read extra:

UAE-India free trade agreement begins on May 1: Official

UK’s Johnson to offer India alternatives to Russia ties during his visit

Cash-strapped Pakistan cuts power to households on coal, gas shortage