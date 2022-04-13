US considering using forces near NATO’s eastern flank to train Ukrainian troops

The US is contemplating utilizing American troops stationed on NATO’s jap flank to train Ukrainian troops remotely, a senior US protection official mentioned Wednesday.

“We have bolstered our presence on the eastern flank quite a bit and now have more than 100,000 troops permanently based in Europe or on rotational orders,” the official instructed reporters, talking on situation of anonymity. “Not all of them, of course, are on the eastern flank, but we have absolutely added to our ability in these eastern flank countries.”

The official was responding to a query about whether or not the US had personnel in NATO international locations corresponding to Poland that might prepare Ukrainians on weapons programs they obtain that they won’t be conversant in.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian troops have been within the US to obtain beforehand scheduled coaching on Switchblade drones supplied by Washington.

The US official mentioned they have been taking a look at choices for extra coaching on the usage of Switchblades. “And certainly, one option that would be available to us would be to utilize troops that are closer to Ukraine, obviously, troops that are on NATO’s eastern flank. That still remains an open option to us,” the official mentioned.

The Russian conflict on Ukraine entered its forty ninth day on Wednesday. And regardless of Russian forces pulling again from the capital of Kyiv, they’re now regrouping for a renewed offensive within the Donbas, the US official mentioned.

“They are trying to move from the north to the south and southeast into the Donbas,” the official mentioned, including that Russia was staging helicopters, artillery programs and extra troops.

Asked concerning the urgency and pace of weapons deliveries from the US to Ukraine, the official mentioned: “Time is of the essence, and I would remind that we have been pushing things to them [Ukraine] at unprecedented speeds.”

