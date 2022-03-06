World
US considers sending planes to Poland if Warsaw sends fighter jets to Ukraine: Antony Blinken – Times of India
CHISINAU: The United States is contemplating sending planes to Poland if Warsaw determined to ship fighter jets to Ukraine, US secretary of state Antony Blinken mentioned on a go to to Moldova on Sunday.
“We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes,” Blinken mentioned. “I can’t speak to a timeline but I can just say we’re looking at it very, very actively.”
The announcement got here after Blinken visited Nato-member Poland on Saturday because the alliance bolsters its jap flank in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
