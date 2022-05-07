US coordinating Ukraine fighting – Russia

Russia’s most senior lawmaker has accused Washington of coordinating navy operations in Ukraine, which he mentioned amounted to direct US involvement in navy motion towards Russia.

“Washington is essentially coordinating and developing military operations, thereby directly participating in military actions against our country,” Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Washington and European members of the transatlantic NATO alliance have equipped Kyiv with heavy weapons to assist it resist a Russian offensive that has resulted within the occupation of components of japanese and southern Ukraine however didn’t take Kyiv.

However, the United States and its NATO allies have repeatedly mentioned they won’t participate in preventing themselves, to be able to keep away from changing into events to the battle.

US officers have mentioned the United States has supplied intelligence to Ukraine to assist counter the Russian assault, however have denied that this intelligence consists of exact concentrating on information.

Volodin, speaker of the decrease home of parliament, the Duma, is a distinguished advocate of what Moscow calls its “special operation” in Ukraine to degrade its southern neighbour’s navy capabilities and root out what it calls fascist components holding sway over the federal government and navy.

Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless, and that Russia has carried out an unprovoked act of aggression. The battle has killed hundreds in Ukraine, and greater than 5 million individuals have fled the nation.

Volodin mentioned overseas advisers had been working in Ukraine since what he referred to as the “coup d’etat”, in an obvious reference to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s democratic election in 2019.