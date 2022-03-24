US cops spark Sydney child sex pic probe

A Sydney man who shared pictures of kid sexual abuse on-line will serve a two-and-a-half 12 months sentence locally below a corrections order.

The 21-year-old from Blacktown was sentenced at Parramatta District Court, after being arrested and charged by the Australian Federal Police Eastern Command Child Protection Operations in October 2020.

Camera Icon The 21-year outdated man was arrested and charged on October 1 2020, after Australian Federal Police executed a search warrant in Blacktown. NSW Police Credit: Supplied

The investigation started after the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation obtained a referral from the United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search warrant was executed on the man‘s home in Blacktown on October 1, where investigators seized a number of electronic devices, including two phones, a USB and a laptop.

The 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including two counts of possess or control child abuse martial obtained or accessed using a carriage service, and one count of make available child abuse material.

Camera Icon The 21-year-old man will serve his sentence in the community under a corrections order. NSW Police Credit: Supplied

Sergeant Craig Eickenloff said the AFP will continue to identify and prosecute online offenders attempting to exploit children.

“Anyone who views this material is committing a crime,” Mr Eickenloff said.

“Today’s sentence ought to act as a warning to these collaborating on this abhorrent criminality; you may be tracked down.”