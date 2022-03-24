Australia

US cops spark Sydney child sex pic probe

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 mins ago
0 1 minute read


A Sydney man who shared pictures of kid sexual abuse on-line will serve a two-and-a-half 12 months sentence locally below a corrections order.

The 21-year-old from Blacktown was sentenced at Parramatta District Court, after being arrested and charged by the Australian Federal Police Eastern Command Child Protection Operations in October 2020.

Camera IconThe 21-year outdated man was arrested and charged on October 1 2020, after Australian Federal Police executed a search warrant in Blacktown. NSW Police Credit: Supplied

The investigation started after the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation obtained a referral from the United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search warrant was executed on the man‘s home in Blacktown on October 1, where investigators seized a number of electronic devices, including two phones, a USB and a laptop.

The 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including two counts of possess or control child abuse martial obtained or accessed using a carriage service, and one count of make available child abuse material.

blacktown man arrested
Camera IconThe 21-year-old man will serve his sentence in the community under a corrections order. NSW Police Credit: Supplied

Sergeant Craig Eickenloff said the AFP will continue to identify and prosecute online offenders attempting to exploit children.

“Anyone who views this material is committing a crime,” Mr Eickenloff said.

“Today’s sentence ought to act as a warning to these collaborating on this abhorrent criminality; you may be tracked down.”



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button