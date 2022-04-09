US curbs Russian access to foreign fertilizers and valves

The United States on Friday broadened its export curbs against Russia and Belarus, limiting entry to imports of things equivalent to fertilizer and pipe valves because it seeks to ratchet up strain on Moscow and Minsk following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden’s administration additionally restricted flights of American-made plane which might be owned, managed or leased by Belarusians from flying into Belarus “as part of the USgovernment’s response to Belarus’s actions in support of Russia’s aggressive conduct in Ukraine.”

The Commerce Department stated it is going to start requiring Russians and Belarusians to get a particular license when seekingto acquire a number of products from US suppliers and pledged todeny these licenses.

The items embrace fertilizer, pipe valves,ball bearings and different components, supplies and chemical compounds.

The administration additionally stated these objects made overseas with US instruments would additionally require a US license, which the

administration plans to disclaim.

