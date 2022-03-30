US Cuts Risk Level For Travelling To India, Urges “Increased Caution”

The advisories point out that the US considers the state of affairs in India is now returning to regular. (File)

Washington:

The United States, in a brand new journey advisory on Tuesday, urged its residents to train “increased caution” whereas travelling to India and suggested them to to not journey to Jammu and Kashmir and inside 10 km of the India-Pakistan border.

“Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism,” the US State Department stated in its newest journey advisory for India that decreases the danger of journey to India from Level 3 to Level 2. The final journey advisory issued by the United States was on January 25.

The State Department’s journey advisory comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice because of COVID-19, indicating a low degree of COVID-19 in India.

Both the advisories are indicative of the truth that the US considers that the state of affairs in India is now returning to regular.

However, its view on Jammu and Kashmir and the Indo-Pak border stays the identical, the place it’s asking its residents to not journey.

“Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Avoid all travel to this union territory (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh),” the advisory said.

“Sporadic violence happens notably alongside the Line of Control (LOC) separating India and Pakistan, and in vacationer locations within the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. The Indian authorities prohibits overseas vacationers from visiting sure areas alongside the LOC,” the State Department said.

India and Pakistan maintain a strong military presence on both sides of the border, it said, adding that the only official India-Pakistan border crossing point for persons who are not citizens of India or Pakistan is in the state of Punjab between Atari, India, and Wagah, Pakistan.

“The border crossing is often open, however verify the present standing of the border crossing previous to commencing journey. A Pakistani visa is required to enter Pakistan. Only US residents residing in India could apply for a Pakistani visa in India. Otherwise apply for a Pakistani visa in your nation of residence earlier than travelling to India,” it stated.

