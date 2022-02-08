US ‘deeply concerned’ by dissolution of Tunisia judicial watchdog

The US stated Monday it was “deeply concerned” by Tunisian President Kais Saied’s resolution to dissolve the nation’s high authorized watchdog, the Supreme Judicial Council, and to dam entry to its headquarters.

“An independent judiciary is a core element of an effective and transparent democracy,” stated State Department Spokesman Ned Price. “It is essential that the Government of Tunisia holds its commitments to respect the independence of the judiciary, as stipulated in the Constitution.”

Saied dissolved the physique on Sunday, months after sacking the federal government and seizing wide-reaching powers in Tunisia.

And on Monday, Tunisian police blocked all roads to the Council’s headquarters within the capital Tunis, in a transfer its chief Youssef Bouzakher slammed as unlawful.

Washington urged pressing political reform in Tunisia that promotes “the inclusion of diverse voices representing political parties, civil society and unions, particularly in the ongoing national consultations, and that ensures the continued respect for Tunisia’s human rights,” Price stated.

Price added that financial reforms have been additionally wanted “to stabilize the financial situation and address Tunisia’s growing economic challenges.”

Tunisia’s money owed have soared to almost one hundred pc of its GDP, which plunged nearly 9 % in 2020, the worst price in North Africa, solely modestly offset by a 3 % bounceback final yr.

